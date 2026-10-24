Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iran’s embassy in Iraq on Saturday denied allegations that Al-Sheeb border crossing had been closed over drugs and counterfeit currency, describing claims by Iraqi Prime Minister’s adviser Abdul Amir Taiban as false.

The embassy also urged the relevant authorities to address the allegations, warning they could harm relations between Iraq and Iran.

تنفي سفارة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية في العراق بشدة الادعاءات الكاذبة التي أطلقها عبد الأمير تعيبان، مستشار رئيس الوزراء العراقي، بشأن إغلاق منفذ الشيب بذريعة انتشار المخدرات والعملة المزورة. وتتوقع السفارة من الجهات المعنية اتخاذ موقف إزاء ادعاءات تضر بالعلاقات بين البلدين. https://t.co/rexa1s5QPc — السفارة الإيرانية - بغداد (@IRAN_in_IRAQ) October 24, 2026

Iraq shut the Al-Sheeb crossing on Tuesday until further notice, without providing further details. The move prompted Tehran to criticize Baghdad for acting without prior notice, arguing that it violated notification requirements under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

On September 12, Iraqi authorities temporarily suspended operations at the same facility, along with the Shalamcheh and Mandali border posts, to review security and administrative procedures.