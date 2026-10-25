Shafaq News- Maysan

Civil disobedience and road closures could follow unless Iraq reopens Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran within three days, Maysan Provincial Council chief Mustafa Duair warned on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference at the crossing, Duair said failure to meet the deadline would prompt further action.

Iraq ordered Al-Sheeb closed on Tuesday until further notice, citing unspecified technical issues. Tehran criticized the move, accusing Baghdad of failing to provide advance notice as required under a bilateral agreement.

On Saturday, Iran’s embassy in Iraq also rejected as “false allegations” claims by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s adviser Abdul Amir Taiban that the crossing had been closed over drug trafficking and counterfeit currency.