Maysan Council threatens civil disobedience over Al-Sheeb closure
Shafaq News- Maysan
Civil disobedience and road closures could follow unless Iraq reopens Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran within three days, Maysan Provincial Council chief Mustafa Duair warned on Sunday.
Speaking at a press conference at the crossing, Duair said failure to meet the deadline would prompt further action.
Iraq ordered Al-Sheeb closed on Tuesday until further notice, citing unspecified technical issues. Tehran criticized the move, accusing Baghdad of failing to provide advance notice as required under a bilateral agreement.
On Saturday, Iran’s embassy in Iraq also rejected as “false allegations” claims by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s adviser Abdul Amir Taiban that the crossing had been closed over drug trafficking and counterfeit currency.