Shafaq News- Maysan

Dozens of protesters blocked the Bazargan road, a major route used by oil companies in Iraq’s southern Maysan province, on Sunday to demand that Baghdad reopen the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against the closure as security forces deployed heavily around the protest site, a Shafaq News correspondent said.

"حدود ماكو.. نفط ماكو".. أهالي #ميسان يقطعون طرق الشركات النفطية احتجاجاً على إغلاق #منفذ_الشيب الحدودي مع #إيران #شفق_نيوز https://t.co/FQTEqI5N37 — شفق نيوز - shafaq news (@shafaqnewsarb) October 25, 2026

Fruit and vegetable prices have risen sharply in local markets since the decision, prompting residents to demand the resumption of cross-border trade on social media.

Iraq ordered Al-Sheeb closed on Tuesday until further notice, citing unspecified technical issues. Tehran criticized the move, accusing Baghdad of failing to provide advance notice as required under a bilateral agreement.

On Saturday, Iran’s embassy in Iraq also rejected as ‘false allegations’ claims by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s adviser Abdul Amir Taiban that the crossing had been closed over drug trafficking and counterfeit currency.

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