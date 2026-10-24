Shafaq News- Mecca

Debris from two intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles fell across western Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the kingdom's Civil Defense said.

The missiles were launched toward the Mecca and Medina regions, with fragments falling in Wadi Al-Mughammas near Mecca, Al-Nuzha neighborhood in Jeddah, Wadi Jalil in Taif, and Masturah in Rabigh.

Saudi Arabia repeatedly accused the Houthis of attempting to target Mecca, claims the group denied.

Earlier today, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had carried out seven missile and drone operations against targets in Saudi Arabia.