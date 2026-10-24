Shafaq News- Basra

The University of Basra has replaced the dean of its College of Medicine following student protests over the college's administration, an informed source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, Haider Khazal was appointed dean, replacing Nawfal Ali Al-Mubarak, in response to demands from medical students.

The source said the decision followed protests involving more than 1,000 students last week over what they described as failures in the college's administration.

Last Sunday, students began an open-ended sit-in at the college to protest what they described as mistreatment by administrators and measures taken against them. They demanded administrative and academic reforms, the replacement of the dean and his deputies, protection of student rights, and improvements to the learning environment.

On Thursday, Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Haider Baha Al-Hassani met with student representatives during a visit to Basra, saying the ministry was taking their demands seriously and was committed to providing a suitable academic environment.

Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, who attended the meeting, pledged to address logistical problems facing medical students, remove obstacles, and provide the resources needed to improve their learning environment.