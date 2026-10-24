Shafaq News- Paris

Police clashed with protesters in Paris on Saturday as demonstrations over rising living costs and school conditions drew about 410,000 people across France, according to the Interior Ministry.

Le message d’aujourd’hui est clair : aucune répression, aucune interdiction de manifester n’arrêtera la mobilisation. La colère est immense, la détermination encore plus. Le gouvernement et le patronat doivent d’urgence répondre aux revendications sociales. Communiqué ⬇️ https://t.co/CeOEE422ZK — La CGT (@lacgtcommunique) October 24, 2026

The ministry counted 110,000 protesters in the capital, where police said more than 500 people they identified as rioters attacked officers with projectiles. Security forces responded with tear gas and water cannon.

In Lyon, southeastern France, police used tear gas to disperse around 150 protesters who gathered near a university, close to an area where demonstrations were banned, and attempted to block a road.

Following violence during earlier protests, French authorities imposed nighttime curfews in parts of Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, while restricting demonstrations in several cities.