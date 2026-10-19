Shafaq News- Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday acknowledged the "failures" that led to violence across the country but rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's resignation over the crisis.

"The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday," the Elysee Palace stated. "Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused."

Macron instructed Nunez to "take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence" and "put in place new operational methods for security forces" to handle the crisis, the statement added.

France has witnessed protests since early October, with student-led demonstrations spreading nationwide amid growing public discontent. Authorities estimated on Saturday that around 550,000 people had participated, while organizers put the figure closer to 800,000.

The Interior Ministry reported 2,397 arrests and 997 security personnel injured. Seven officers sustained serious injuries, it added.

In a televised address on Sunday, Macron called for a distinction between protesters with "legitimate demands" and "those who destroyed, smashed, and looted."

Jamais nous ne devons confondre nos compatriotes qui ont manifesté avec la volonté de porter des revendications légitimes, avec ceux qui ont détruit, pillé, cassé. https://t.co/3mhsCzCNOb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 18, 2026

"Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," he declared. "Those who have destroyed must pay," adding that "nothing excuses" the unprecedented violence.