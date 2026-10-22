Shafaq News- Baghdad

Universities and schools across several Iraqi provinces staged protests on Thursday against Azerbaijan's restrictions on wearing the hijab, calling for respect for religious freedom and women's right to wear headscarves.

Protests took place at the University of Anbar (Al-Anbar), the universities of Basra and Dhi Qar, and at schools in Najaf and Maysan.

On October 21, the Higher Education Ministry’s advisory board approved inviting Azerbaijani students who wear the hijab to study at Iraqi universities through existing admission channels and the “Study in Iraq” initiative, including its free-scholarship option. The board also voted to organize brief, peaceful university demonstrations on Thursday in response to a call from Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, without disrupting classes and allowing no pictures or flags other than the Iraqi flag.

Azerbaijan adopted new school uniform regulations on September 21, followed by teacher dress requirements on October 6. Neither explicitly bans the hijab, but pupils and teachers wearing headscarves have been denied entry to schools since October 12, according to Amnesty International, which urged Azerbaijani authorities to reverse the restrictions and protect religious freedom and access to education.