Shafaq News- Paris

France’s Louvre museum will close on October 24 and Art Basel Paris will shut for the weekend, authorities and organizers said on Friday, as the country braces for renewed protests following unrest that led to 2,700 people being taken into police custody.

Marseille's Chamber of Commerce also urged businesses to close. Authorities in Lyon banned Saturday demonstrations, while Marseille authorities allowed a union-led march despite a broader protest ban.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Students of France (UNEF) called for rallies, while the Yellow Vest movement filed plans for a march through central Paris. President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that “illegitimate” protests would be banned, although demonstrations organized by trade unions could proceed along alternative routes. UNEF accused Macron of undermining the right to protest.

Student protests began last month over teacher shortages and deteriorating school facilities, while workers and other demonstrators have opposed public spending cuts and demanded higher wages as living costs rise. Macron is scheduled to meet high school representatives on Friday, but UNEF said the rallies would proceed.