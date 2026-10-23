Shafaq News- Sanaa

More than 12 people were killed and wounded in a series of Saudi airstrikes on Nihm district in Yemen, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel reported on Friday.

The channel also reported nine Saudi airstrikes targeting areas in the provinces of Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz and Amran.

Meanwhile, forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government said airstrikes in western Taiz targeted Houthi weapons depots, and a strike targeted Houthi military supplies at the Huwaishan site on the Jawf front.

Fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has intensified in 2026 after years of relatively stable front lines following a 2022 truce. Houthi forces have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi infrastructure, while coalition forces have carried out strikes against Houthi positions. Recent clashes have also extended to areas near the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping passage linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.