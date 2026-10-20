Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Saudi army fire killed one person and wounded another in Yemen's northern Saada province on Tuesday, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV said.

The casualties were reported in the border district of Shada. Al-Masirah also reported four Saudi airstrikes on Bani Muadh in Sahar district on Tuesday, following four strikes on Al-Saifi in the same district overnight.

In Sanaa province, tribes from Al-Haymah Al-Kharijiyah announced a general mobilization and increased combat readiness, authorizing Houthi (Ansarallah) leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi to pursue measures aimed at ending the Saudi blockade, aggression, and occupation.

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a government security training camp in southern Yemen's Shabwa province on Monday killed 58 people and wounded more than 200, according to Governor Awad Al-Wazir, while 14 others remain missing. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the camp, saying Saudi officers operated the facility.

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi condemned the attack and ordered a firm response, along with medical care for the wounded and support for victims' families. Shabwa authorities separately called on the Yemeni government and Saudi-led coalition to provide additional air defense systems and early-warning capabilities.

Fighting between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has intensified in 2026 after years of relatively stable front lines following a 2022 truce. Houthi forces have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi infrastructure, while coalition forces have carried out strikes against Houthi positions. Recent clashes have also extended to areas near the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping passage linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.