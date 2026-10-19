Shafaq News- Aden

A Houthi ballistic missile strike on a Yemeni government training camp in the southern province of Shabwa killed and wounded at least 40 people, a deputy governor of Shabwa told local media on Monday.

The missiles hit Al-Alam camp in Jardan district, north of the provincial capital, Ataq, on a supply route toward Marib.

Government forces said they struck back with four airstrikes on Houthi positions and missile launchpads at Taiz airport and its surroundings.

The Gulf Cooperation Council's ministerial council urged the international community to enforce the arms embargo on the Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, and to designate them a terrorist group.

The attack comes two weeks into Operation Yemen Dawn, an offensive by Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, aimed at retaking Houthi-held territory, including Sanaa. The Houthis have hit back with missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, including two deadly strikes on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport this month.

Qatar Airways extended its suspension of all flights to Riyadh and Dammam until October 24.