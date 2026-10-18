Shafaq News- Basra

Medical students at the University of Basra began an open-ended sit-in on Sunday, demanding the replacement of the College of Medicine’s dean and deputies, administrative and academic reforms, and an end to alleged mistreatment by university officials.

College lecturer Jawad Al-Bazouni told Shafaq News that the protest followed longstanding complaints over administrative decisions and disciplinary measures students consider violations of their rights. He cited the earlier dismissal of approximately 1,500 students who were subsequently “reinstated but continued to face unfair treatment.”

The protesters are seeking revised disciplinary procedures, protection against arbitrary decisions, and a transparent complaints process, alongside improved teaching methods, fair grading, better communication with faculty, and an end to favoritism. Their demands also include adequate campus spaces for studying, resting, praying, and eating.

Speaking to Shafaq News, student Raed Sabah said participants want a greater voice in decisions affecting their academic future and the freedom to ask questions and discuss scientific matters without intimidation. The students were not seeking easier academic requirements or lower medical education standards, but rather an environment that respects their rights and dignity, Sabah added, stressing that the sit-in would continue until the administration addressed their demands.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state