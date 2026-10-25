Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq remained at zero for a fourth consecutive week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Sunday.

Overall US crude imports from ten major suppliers averaged 5.300 million bpd, down 107,000 bpd from 5.407 million bpd the previous week.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.902 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 571,000 bpd, and Brazil at 183,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia supplied 176,000 bpd, Mexico 154,000 bpd, Colombia 122,000 bpd, Argentina 100,000 bpd, Guyana 80,000 bpd, and Nigeria 12,000 bpd.