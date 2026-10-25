Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday, hovering around 1,678 dinars per dollar as currency markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar fell to 167,750 dinars per 100 dollars at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 168,550 dinars earlier in the day.

At currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling rate dropped to 168,250 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate stood at 167,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with exchange shops selling at 167,650 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 167,550 dinars.