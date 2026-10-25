Shafaq News- Najaf

Dozens of residents demonstrated in Najaf on Sunday to commemorate Iraq's October (Tishreen) 2019 protest movement.

The demonstrators gathered at the October 20 Overpasses Park, waving Iraqi flags and carrying photographs of protesters killed during the 2019 demonstrations. They also held banners and chanted slogans declaring that the protest movement “will never die.”

Ahmed Al-Najafi told Shafaq News that the gathering aimed to commemorate the October uprising, which he said remained an important symbol of resistance against corrupt political parties and a tribute to those who lost their lives for Iraq. “The revolution will never die, especially amid the many crises Iraq faces, including the rising dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar, higher food prices, and the demands that originally brought protesters into the streets,” he added.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Baghdad on Sunday morning to mark the anniversary of the 2019 protests amid heightened security.

Read more: Iraq’s protests after Tishreen: A system that learned how to contain the street