Shafaq News- Riyadh

Two people were injured and three residential buildings and seven vehicles were damaged by debris from two intercepted Houthi (Ansarallah) ballistic missiles in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the kingdom's Civil Defense said.

The missiles were intercepted over Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah, according to Saudi Civil Defense.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of 12 missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, including a ballistic missile targeting the capital, Riyadh.

The missiles included 11 ballistic missiles, 10 of which were launched toward southern Saudi Arabia and one toward Riyadh, as well as a cruise missile targeting Khamis Mushait in the southwestern Asir region.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير 10 صواريخ باليستية أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الجنوبية. https://t.co/JPsQODwbSw — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 25, 2026

The coalition also said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Riyadh region.

The interceptions followed Saturday's announcement by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree that the group had carried out seven missile and drone operations against Saudi airports, oil facilities and a military base.