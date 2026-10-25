Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament has formed a committee to investigate the closure of the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran in Maysan province, as local lawmakers warned of economic disruption and growing protests.

Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee member Saqr Al-Mohammadawi told Shafaq News on Sunday that several lawmakers had objected to the closure.

He said the parliamentary leadership had formed a committee comprising lawmakers from Maysan and members of the parliamentary committee responsible for border crossings to examine the reasons behind the decision.

The committee is expected to submit its findings within 72 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, Maysan lawmakers called on Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to reopen the crossing as soon as possible, warning that the closure was affecting livelihoods and economic conditions in the province and beyond.

Speaking at a press conference, Maysan lawmaker Mohammed Al-Fartousi described the crossing as an economic lifeline for the province, saying its closure had contributed to rising food prices and prevented some patients from traveling for medical treatment. Maysan lawmakers had not been informed of the decision in advance, he added.

Al-Fartousi also warned that protests were growing more intense, with demonstrators blocking a road leading to oil companies, and that the economic consequences could extend beyond Maysan.

Earlier on Sunday, Maysan Provincial Council Chairman Mustafa Duaier urged the federal government to reopen the crossing, warning that the province would otherwise announce civil disobedience, block roads, and cut itself off from the rest of Iraq.

Iraq's federal government ordered the Al-Sheeb border crossing to be closed on October 20 until further notice.