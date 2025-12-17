Iran, Iraq push toward operational Jilat border crossing

Shafaq News – Maysan

Iran and Iraq have entered the final phase of joint coordination to complete infrastructure development at the Jilat border crossing, Iran’s Feyli Ilam Province Governor Ahmad Karami said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Iraq’s Maysan Province, Karami said the visit aims to follow up on executive agreements related to operating and equipping the crossing, which he described as a strategic priority for Ilam. He added that the two sides will also review mechanisms to implement previously signed memorandums of understanding, particularly those linked to completing infrastructure on the Iraqi side.

The project aims to establish a permanent international border crossing to boost trade activity and ease pressure on the Mehran crossing during peak pilgrimage seasons, he stated.

Karami also noted that recent months have seen the completion of key service projects on the Iranian side, “including fiber-optic networks, gas transmission lines, water supply systems, and the road leading to the zero point at the border.”

In September, Iraqi authorities approved the reopening of the Jilat border market, Ilam governor indicated, adding that Iran had already approved the move in 2017.

Located in Ilam Province’s Dehloran district along the border with Iraq’s Maysan Province, the Jilat crossing is expected to absorb a significant share of Arbaeen pilgrimage traffic, helping reduce congestion at the Mehran crossing and improve services for visitors on both sides. Ilam shares a roughly 430-kilometer border with Iraq, about 220 kilometers of which run through Dehloran.