Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) on Saturday reported 171 alleged violations of Iraqi airspace by US military and reconnaissance aircraft between Sept. 30 and Oct. 23, while criticizing the government’s recent closure of border crossings with Iran as a move driven by US pressure.

In a statement, IRI, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned armed factions, accused Washington of violating Iraqi sovereignty and failing to honor its commitments to Baghdad, urging the federal government to explain the reported airspace violations.

Questioning how Iraq could exercise full sovereignty while “facing continued foreign interference in its decisions,” the group said closing airports and border crossings with Iran undermined Baghdad’s ability to act independently.

It also voiced support for Iran, describing its confrontation with Israel and the United States as “Zionist-American aggression” and framing the conflict as a struggle between “right and wrong.”

Iraq closed Al-Sheeb border crossing on Tuesday until further notice, without providing additional details. The move prompted Tehran to criticize Baghdad for acting without prior notice, arguing that the closure violated notification requirements under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

Earlier today, Iran’s embassy in Iraq denied allegations by Iraqi Prime Minister’s adviser Abdul Amir Taiban that Al-Sheeb crossing had been closed because of drugs and counterfeit currency. The embassy also called on the relevant authorities to address the allegations, warning that they could damage relations between the two countries.

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