Iran orders temporary closure of national airspace

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday ordering the temporary closure of its airspace to all flights, while allowing international flights to and from the country that have obtained prior authorization.

The notice stated that the closure would remain in effect for “slightly more than two hours,” without providing an official explanation for the decision or indicating whether the measure could be extended.

This move followed a heightened regional tensions, as several European countries, including Italy, Poland, Germany, and Spain, urged their citizens to leave Iran.

Earlier, Reuters cited European officials on Wednesday, saying that US military intervention against Iran could occur within the next 24 hours.