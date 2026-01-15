Iran resumes flights following temporary airspace closure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran reopened its airspace after a roughly five-hour closure triggered by concerns over potential US military action, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday.

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed that five flights operated by Iranian airlines were among the first to resume operations over the country.

Earlier, Iran issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) ordering a temporary closure of its airspace to all flights, while permitting international flights to and from the country that had obtained prior authorization.

The notice indicated that the closure would remain in effect for “slightly more than two hours,” without providing an official explanation or specifying whether the measure might be extended.

The development came amid rising regional tensions, as several European countries, including Italy, Poland, Germany, and Spain, urged their citizens to leave Iran. Reuters, citing European officials, reported that US military action against Iran could occur within the next 24 hours.