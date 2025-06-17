Trump: US has full control of Iranian airspace

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States now has “complete and total control” of Iranian airspace.

Trump also warned that Washington knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, calling him “an easy target” but there are no current plans to strike him. He also urged Iran for an “unconditional surrender”.

Earlier, Trump abruptly departed the G7 summit in Canada, urging Iran to return to nuclear talks before posting a stark online warning.