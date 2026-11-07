Shafaq News- Baghdad

Disputes over provisions on the Kurdistan Region's share of Iraq's 2027 federal budget remain unresolved, a government source told Shafaq News on Saturday, after the Council of Ministers did not meet to vote on the bill.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's office confirmed to Shafaq News that no cabinet session was held on Saturday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) wants its share set at 14.14%, its proportion of Iraq's population in the latest census, and has rejected the 12.67% allocated under the current federal framework. Last month, a member of parliament's Finance Committee estimated Erbil's allocation in the draft at about 6%.

The bill has been stalled since the Finance Ministry sent it on Sept. 27 to the Ministerial Council for the Economy, which approved it and referred it to the cabinet. In early October, parliament's Finance Committee decided to summon Finance Minister Falih Al-Sari over the budget's priorities and its timeline for reaching parliament, saying it had not yet seen the draft.

Iraq has had no budget law for 2026, and the 2025 spending tables were never approved. Under the Financial Management Law, monthly government spending is therefore capped at one-twelfth of the previous year's outlays.

Read more: Kurdistan presses Baghdad to secure 2027 budget share