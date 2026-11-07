Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened slightly higher in Iraq on Saturday, trading around 168,500 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,300 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Thursday's 168,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,750 dinars and bought it at 167,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,300 dinars and buying prices at 168,200 dinars.