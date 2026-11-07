Shafaq News- Washington

The United States supports “a strong and resilient Iraqi Kurdistan Region,” which remains “a foundational pillar of the broader US-Iraq relationship,” a State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News on Saturday.

He added that Washington remains committed to its partners across Iraq who are working to build “a truly sovereign, stable, and prosperous country,” urging all parties to work quickly and constructively to strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s institutions.

The Kurdistan parliament resumed work on Wednesday for the first time since the October 2024 elections, electing a new presidium in a session boycotted by the PUK and the New Generation Movement. The dispute with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has also led the PUK to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).