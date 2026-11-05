Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has decided to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) outgoing cabinet, in protest at what it considers an illegitimate parliament session held without its participation, an informed source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's leadership council called to discuss the fallout from Wednesday's session, the source said. PUK leader Bafel Talabani is expected to announce the party's final position on the reopening of parliament shortly, along with the council's decisions.

The parliament resumed work on Wednesday after nearly two years of paralysis caused by disputes following the October 2024 regional election. The session, attended by 52 of the 100 members, elected Vala Fareed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) as speaker, Ramy Noori Syawish, representing the Christian community, as deputy speaker, and Muna Nabi Nader, representing the Turkmen community, as secretary.

Six lawmakers from the PUK and the New Generation Movement broke with their parties' boycott to take part in the vote, shifting the balance of power in the chamber.

The PUK, the KDP's main rival, has held key posts in the outgoing government led by KDP Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, including the deputy premiership held by Qubad Talabani.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances and persistent political differences