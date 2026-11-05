Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Thursday rejected as "baseless" an EU statement calling on Iran to end military support for Yemen's Houthis, while denying reports that Iranian military experts were operating in the country.

"The Yemeni people have demonstrated that they possess the capabilities, experience, courage and determination needed to defend their national sovereignty and human dignity, and they do not need intervention from any external party in this endeavor," Baqaei added.

On Nov. 2, a statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on behalf of the bloc condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and called on "all actors, including Iran, to cease all military support to the Houthis," the statement said.

Earlier, Yemeni Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali Haidan, in the internationally recognized government, also claimed that 21 foreign experts were working with the Houthis, including 14 members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and seven Hezbollah operatives.

He alleged that their involvement had expanded beyond financing, supplying weapons and training to directly overseeing military operations, planning and other activities intended to strengthen long-term influence in Yemen.

Lebanon's Hezbollah rejected the allegations.