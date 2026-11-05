Shafaq News- Erbil

Six lawmakers from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the New Generation Movement attended Wednesday's session of the Kurdistan parliament despite their blocs' boycott, sources told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The three PUK lawmakers were Nishtiman Nawbardani, Hardi Salah and Mohammed Faisal, while the New Generation participants were Dariush Ali, Shvan Saeed and Khalid Mohammed, according to the sources.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) attended with all 39 of its lawmakers. They were joined by the six PUK and New Generation members, two from the National Stance Movement, one each from the People's Front, the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP), and the Turkmen bloc, and two representing the Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian community, bringing attendance to 52 of the parliament's 100 members.

The session elected the parliament's presidium more than two years after the October 2024 elections. The PUK had rejected it as "illegal" a day earlier, and KDP leader Masoud Barzani urged boycotting parties to return to the legislature.

The PUK won 23 seats and New Generation 15 in the 2024 elections, while the KDP took 39, short of a majority on its own.