Shafaq News- Erbil

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Tuesday refused plans to hold a session of the Kurdistan Region's parliament on Wednesday, describing the proposed meeting as "illegal."

In a statement, the PUK said reports had emerged about an allegedly illegal parliamentary session scheduled for Wednesday, arguing that the move contradicted the principles of the rule of law, national consensus, and genuine political partnership.

The party described the proposed session as an attempt by one political side to impose its will on others and confirmed that it would not participate. The PUK also called on other political forces and national figures concerned with the Kurdistan Region's institutions not to attend the session.

“The parliamentary sessions derive their legitimacy from national consensus and the participation of all elected parties through free and democratic means,” PUK stressed, condemning any attempts to influence lawmakers through the purchase of political support, threats, or psychological pressure.

It warned that it would not recognize any parliament or government resulting from meetings in which decisions lacked the backing of free democratic will.

Earlier on the day, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc, the Christian bloc, and the Turkmen Reform Party bloc called on other parliamentary groups to attend a session to reactivate the KRI’s parliament.

The move comes amid continued political deadlock in the KRI following parliamentary elections held on October 20, 2024.

KDP emerged as the largest party with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 seats and the New Generation Movement with 15 seats, out of the parliament's 100 seats.