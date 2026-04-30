PUK dismisses calls to rerun Kurdistan parliament elections

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The calls to rerun the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections lack political logic, a senior official from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Salar Mahmoud, said on Thursday, describing them as “unrealistic.”

In a press conference, Mahmoud questioned whether the Region’s election commission is capable of organizing a new vote in line with the required standards, stressing that the current priorities should focus on securing the Kurdistan Region’s rights within Iraq’s government, ensuring its share of the national budget, and keeping the Region insulated from broader political disputes.

Mahmoud also rejected suggestions of a move toward dual administrations in the Region, adding that such ideas do not serve public interests. He called instead for cooperation to form a strong new government capable of overcoming divisions and improving services.

“The Region continues to face multiple challenges,” he argued, noting that conditions before and after the parliamentary elections have not significantly changed. “There is a need for serious solutions.”

Earlier this week, the Pay Foundation warned of attempts to reopen the issue of dissolving the Kurdistan parliament two years after its formation, allegedly to grant its members pension benefits despite the body not having held a single session.

Read more: Opinion: KDP, PUK, and the fracturing of Kurdish political partnership in Iraq