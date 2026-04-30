US base in Erbil redeploys Aerostat surveillance balloon

Shafaq News- Erbil

The American military base at Erbil International Airport has redeployed an Aerostat surveillance balloon to monitor airspace and detect potential threats, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The balloon is designed to identify aerial objects and armed drones at distances of several kilometers.

The Erbil base and other American installations across Iraq have been targeted repeatedly by drone and rocket strikes since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The attacks have been primarily claimed by Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq.