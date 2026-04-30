Iran warns US ships risk same fate as bases

Shafaq News- Tehran

The US naval vessels could face the same fate as American military bases in the region, Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, stated on Thursday, warning that Iranian response to “enemy actions” will be long and painful strikes.

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Mousavi revealed that Iranian forces had recently demonstrated their ability to target US bases and could do the same with American ships.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, announced a “new management” plan for the Strait of Hormuz, pledging to bring “calm and economic benefits” to the region while reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to securing the Gulf.