US carrier Gerald R. Ford enters Red Sea amid Hormuz tensions

Shafaq News- Tehran

The US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) has entered the Red Sea, accompanied by two US Navy destroyers, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The carrier is heading toward areas near the Strait of Hormuz to reinforce US military presence in the region amid renewed tensions.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the renewed closure of the strait, stating it had returned to its previous status under the control of Iran’s armed forces. The spokesperson said the waterway would remain under strict military supervision, adding that its status depends on whether the United States guarantees freedom of navigation for vessels to and from Iran.

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