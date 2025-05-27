Kurdistan Parliament's dissolution: PUK calls for unified approach

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) rejects any unilateral attempt to dissolve the Kurdistan Region’s parliament, party spokesperson Saadi Ahmed Pira stated on Tuesday.

The statement comes as Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court prepares to review a lawsuit on July 6 seeking to annul the 2024 election results and recover financial entitlements granted to current lawmakers, raising tensions among Kurdish factions.

“Parliament represents multiple political forces—no single party can dissolve it alone,” Pira told Shafaq News during a briefing in Erbil.

He also noted that negotiations with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on forming the next regional government are nearing conclusion, though no final agreement has been reached.

Following PUK leader Bafel Talabani’s return from the United States, the party’s political bureau met to assess regional developments, including the conflict in Syria and Turkiye’s evolving peace process.

The leadership urged better institutional stability amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and emphasized the Region’s strategic role. “Kurdistan must be prepared to support Kurdish interests across the region. That requires a functioning parliament and government,” Pira said.