PUK endorses prime minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's parliamentary bloc expressed support Monday for Ali al-Zaidi, Iraq's newly designated prime minister-designate, urging his incoming government to uphold "genuine partnership."

The bloc called on the incoming government to "consolidate the rule of law, and to improve service delivery across all sectors," adding that it expected the cabinet to address Iraq's current political, security, and economic challenges.

The Sunni National Council also welcomed Al-Zaidi's designation.

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