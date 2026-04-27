PM Barzani backs Al-Zaidi designation to constitute Iraq cabinet

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed Ali Al-Zaidi’s designation to form Iraq’s new government, speaking with him by phone on Tuesday.

Barzani expressed hope that Iraq would enter “a new era marked by security, stability, and peace,” pledging support to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad under the constitution.

باركنا خلال اتصال هاتفي مع السيّد علي الزيدي تكليفه بمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء الاتحادي، معربين عن تمنياتنا له بالنجاح في مهمة تشكيل الحكومة الاتحادية الجديدة، كما أبدينا دعمنا لمعالجة كافة القضايا الخلافية استناداً إلى الدستور، معربين عن تطلعنا لأن يشهد العراق عهداً جديداً عامراً… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 27, 2026

Earlier, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi formally tasked Coordination Framework (CF) nominee Ali Al-Zaidi with forming a new government after the bloc, which holds about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, selected him following the withdrawal of State of Law leader Nouri Al-Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya).

Read more:Who is Ali al-Zaidi? The businessman tapped for Iraq's premiership