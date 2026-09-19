Shafaq News- Erbil

Talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region, will continue away from the media to move forward with forming a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mohammed said the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament depends on the outcome of the ongoing talks.

Earlier this week, Mohammed said the KDP and PUK had reached agreement on several issues and intensified talks to resolve the remaining obstacles to forming the new KRG cabinet, attributing the progress to direct communication between the two parties rather than foreign mediation.

The October 20, 2024 election left no party with enough seats to form a government alone. The KDP won 39 seats and the PUK 23 in the 100-seat parliament, making an agreement between the main political parties necessary to establish a new government.

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