Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday barred government officials and advisers from giving press statements or appearing in the media without prior approval from his office.

A copy of the directive obtained by Shafaq News said the restriction covers television, radio and print media “to ensure compliance with official guidelines and maintain consistent government messaging.”

The directive also called on officials to comply with the restrictions to prevent statements that may not accurately reflect the government’s official position.