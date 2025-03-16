Ghost soldiers, bloated budgets, and elite escorts: can Iraq afford its security?

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s state budget is buckling under the immense cost of security for government officials, with billions of dinars spent annually on salaries, allowances, vehicles, and fuel, all while the country struggles with economic hardships.

Long convoys of luxury SUVs with tinted windows, and sirens wailing to clear the streets for politicians and powerful figures, have become a daily frustration for ordinary Iraqis. Many question whether such extensive security measures are still necessary, given Iraq’s improved security situation. Instead, they argue that these funds should be redirected toward vital public services such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Red Ink Security: The Funding Crisis

Iraq’s 2024 budget stands at 210.9 trillion dinars ($162 billion), with a projected deficit of 63.6 trillion dinars ($48 billion). A significant portion is allocated to security, raising concerns over financial sustainability as the country faces pressing economic and social challenges.

The Ministry of Interior, responsible for policing and border security, employs around 380,430 personnel. In 2008, its budget increased by 21% to $3.8 billion, and while the 2024 figure is yet to be finalized, it remains a major expenditure. The Ministry of Defence has been allocated $21.1 billion this year, reflecting the security sector’s dominant share of government spending.

Beyond salaries, billions are spent annually on vehicles, fuel, and operational costs, including personal security for Iraq’s political and administrative elite. The exact cost of maintaining these security details remains unclear but diverts resources from underfunded sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Critics warn that Iraq’s heavy security spending is unsustainable, particularly given its reliance on oil revenues, which account for about 90% of government income. Oil-based revenues are projected at 144.3 trillion dinars ($111 billion) in 2024, but a drop in prices could deepen the budget deficit, forcing spending cuts or increased borrowing.

A major inefficiency in the security sector is the presence of "ghost soldiers", personnel listed on payrolls but not serving. In 2014, investigations uncovered 50,000 ghost soldiers, costing Iraq an estimated $360 million annually. Some estimates place total losses at $1 billion per year despite efforts to curb corruption.

Further adding to the financial strain is the Facilities Protection Service (FPS), a security force with over 150,000 personnel and 26,000 contract security guards, tasked with guarding government buildings and protecting officials. However, reports suggest lapses in vetting, with some members allegedly involved in violent crimes.

The combination of excessive security spending, ghost soldiers, and inefficiencies within the FPS has created a bloated security infrastructure that consumes vast resources without delivering proportional benefits to the public. Calls for reform, including the consolidation of security services, have therefore grown louder.

Trimming Security's Fat

Iraq’s government is seeking to reduce security costs amid public concerns over excessive protection for officials, but spending on the country’s security apparatus remains high.

In September 2023, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a reduction in security personnel assigned to officials, calling the widespread use of bodyguards and convoys “an uncivilized phenomenon that does not align with the security and stability prevailing in Iraq’s cities.”

The Interior Ministry introduced regulations in June 2023 limiting the number of guards for senior officials and retired officers. An official document showed that a deputy minister with the rank of lieutenant general was assigned 12 guards, while a lieutenant general in an official role received 10. Retired officers were still entitled to protection, with three guards for a retired lieutenant general and two for a retired major general.

Despite these measures, the overall security allocation remains substantial. Provincial officials, ministers, and parliament members continue to receive extensive protection, raising questions about fiscal restraint. Critics argue that officials still enjoy privileges that contrast with Iraq’s economic challenges.

Security expenditures remain high, even as the government implements austerity measures. The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sponsored umbrella group, expanded significantly between 2021 and 2023, adding 116,000 fighters and bringing its total to 238,000. This increase came with a budget of 3.56 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.7 billion). At the same time, the Ministry of Defence grew by 25,000 personnel, reaching a total of 450,000. Similarly, the Interior Ministry expanded by adding 22,250 new officers, pushing the police force to 700,000.

To streamline operations and reduce costs, the government has attempted to shift security duties from the military to local police forces, aiming to professionalize law enforcement. While some progress has been made in central and southern Iraq, the transition has largely stalled in the north and west due to ongoing security concerns. This delay has raised questions about potential political resistance to the proposed reforms.

Security Theatre: Show or Substance?

Officials' growing demands for extensive security measures are being criticized as a misuse of state resources and a display of power and privilege. Hamed al-Sayyid, a prominent leader of the National Line Movement, described the trend as undermining the core principle of public service. He particularly condemned the allocation of government-funded security details and luxury vehicles to local officials, arguing their role is to serve the public, not isolate themselves behind layers of protection.

"Recently, we’ve seen members of provincial councils granted personal security and modern vehicles, though their primary responsibility is to address local concerns such as infrastructure and community development," al-Sayyid told Shafaq News. "These officials should engage directly with citizens, not hide behind unnecessary security details that harm their relationship with the public," he added.

With over 300 lawmakers in parliament, each entitled to up to 30 bodyguards, the cost of these security arrangements is considerable. The Interior Ministry reports that the allocations for government officials' security exceed $100 million annually, with a large portion directed toward lawmakers. Critics argue some MPs exploit these resources by appointing relatives from the Interior Ministry as personal guards, diverting public funds into private households.

"This is a shameful practice," al-Sayyid said. "Lawmakers often praise security forces for maintaining stability, yet they continue to demand large security details at the public’s expense, deepening inequality in society."

Local government officials also benefit from such arrangements. A recent study found that more than 80% of provincial leaders receive armored vehicles, high-end security systems for their homes, and personal bodyguards, all covered by the national budget. The trend has drawn criticism, especially as public services like education and healthcare face budget cuts.

A leaked Ministry of Finance report revealed that security measures for government officials account for up to 15% of the national security budget annually. This allocation has sharply increased over the past decade, prompting concerns that political elites’ safety is being prioritized over the public’s needs.

Guns or Growth? The Budgetary Divide

Economist Ahmed Eid has criticized Iraq’s heavy spending on security for government officials, arguing it diverts crucial funds from essential public services. Speaking to Shafaq News, Eid noted that billions of dollars are allocated annually to security details for high-ranking officials while the country grapples with pressing social and economic challenges.

Despite improvements in Iraq’s security, the government continues to channel significant resources into security, straining national finances. Eid emphasized that these funds could better serve education, healthcare, and job creation. “Instead of militarizing society, the government should support the private sector and create more job opportunities for young people,” he urged, calling for a shift in priorities.

Iraq’s youth unemployment rate exceeds 27%, and over 30% of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Yet, in 2023, Iraq’s security budget surpassed $10 billion, accounting for more than 20% of total expenditure. Meanwhile, education received only 7.6%—far below the 15% global recommendation for developing nations, while healthcare was allocated just 5.8%, leaving many Iraqis without adequate medical care.

Eid also highlighted financial mismanagement, stating that security funds are often used inefficiently. Officials frequently reassign existing security staff instead of hiring new personnel, creating an unsustainable burden. A lack of transparency and accountability further exacerbates the issue.

Beyond security spending, Iraq struggles with economic diversification. The Ministry of Planning estimates the country needs to generate over 1.5 million jobs annually to keep pace with labor force growth. However, slow progress has left the oil sector dominating the economy, limiting opportunities for young Iraqis and fuelling public dissatisfaction.

While security has improved since the defeat of ISIS, critics argue that the government’s focus on protecting officials over addressing socio-economic needs is misplaced. The prevalence of armed convoys and heavy security measures for officials has become a symbol of misaligned priorities, widening the gap between the government and its citizens.

Bodyguard Battle: Iraq's Activists Rise

Iraqi lawmaker Suzan Mansour has defended the allocation of 16 bodyguards per Member of Parliament, arguing that the measure is necessary for MPs to effectively carry out their responsibilities toward constituents. In an interview with Shafaq News, Mansour explained that MPs often handle administrative and financial tasks through their security teams, in addition to their protective duties. She stressed that lawmakers’ direct engagement with the public requires security not only for protection but also for day-to-day operations.

“Many people turn to MPs for help, as they feel entitled to assistance from those they elected,” Mansour said, emphasizing that adequate security is essential for MPs to safely fulfill their obligations, which include assisting constituents with healthcare and unemployment issues.

Against this backdrop, several Iraqi civil society organizations have taken a firm stand against excessive security expenditures. They argue that lavish security measures often serve more as status symbols than genuine security needs.

Groups like the National Foundation Congress (INFC), established by Sheikh Jawad al-Khalisi in 2004, advocate for fiscal responsibility and the alignment of security provisions with actual threats.

Similarly, the Tishreen Movement, born out of the 2019–2021 protests, has criticized government overspending, urging that funds should be redirected to vital public services such as healthcare and education. The Hammurabi Human Rights Organization (HHRO), founded in 2005, has also published reports highlighting the disproportionate allocation of resources to security, calling for those funds to be used for social welfare programs instead.

These civil society organizations continue to press for greater transparency in government spending, pushing for security measures that prioritize public welfare over political symbolism. However, measurable reductions in security costs have yet to be seen.