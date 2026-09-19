Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes on Saturday carried out three strikes on Nabatiyeh Al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.

Lebanese outlets said an ambulance team escaped unharmed after the third strike targeted it as it headed toward the site of the two earlier strikes in the town. Israeli aircraft also struck towns in the Marjayoun, Nabatieh, and Tyre districts and carried out three detonations in Al-Mansouri. No immediate casualty or damage figures were available.

The Israeli military later claimed that the strikes were in response to the wounding of two soldiers when an engineering vehicle struck an explosive device in the Israeli-held, so-called “security zone” in southern Lebanon. Israeli Army Radio reported that the blast occurred in the Wadi Al-Salouqi area and that the wounded soldiers were reservists, while the military assessed that the device was “old” and had been planted before the June 19 ceasefire.

The attacks continue despite the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and Israel has said it will not fully withdraw until Hezbollah is disarmed. Lebanon and Israel are now expected to resume US-brokered security talks in Rome in October.

This is a developing story...