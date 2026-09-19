Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi naval forces foiled an attempted piracy attack on an oil tanker in the country’s territorial waters and arrested 11 suspects, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Armed men aboard two small boats targeted the MAYSAL-RAYM in a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer area off the Basra Oil Terminal, prompting naval forces to deploy to the site and detain those aboard the vessels.

The suspects and seized items were handed over to the Faw district police station for legal proceedings and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the security breach.

The source did not disclose the tanker’s flag or origin, or the identities and nationalities of those arrested.