Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency arrested three suspects on Friday in two operations on Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa side involving the alleged sale of prohibited spy cameras and the forgery of official documents.

The Interior Ministry said organized crime units arrested two suspects in the act, seizing several prohibited cameras and a vehicle allegedly used in the activity. In a separate operation, officers arrested a third suspect while he was allegedly forging official correspondence and documents presented as having been issued by government departments and other official bodies.