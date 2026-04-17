Iraq resumes oil loading at Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

The first oil tanker arrived at Basra ports on Friday, marking the resumption of loading operations for the first time since the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran on February 28.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry said a supertanker had docked to load up to two million barrels of Iraqi crude, signaling a restart of export activity after months of disruption.

The development follows Iran’s announcement earlier on Friday of the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.