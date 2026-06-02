Kataib al-Imam Ali armed faction orders weapons handed to Iraqi state

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib al-Imam Ali, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction operating under the Islamic Resistance in Iraq umbrella, announced on Tuesday that it would sever its organizational ties with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and begin procedures to place weapons under state control.

In a statement, the group said the decision was taken in line with recent positions adopted by the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework and efforts to strengthen state institutions and the rule of law.

The faction said it had formed committees to oversee the inventory, transfer, and handover of equipment under the supervision of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, while also managing the affairs of members, wounded personnel, and families of those killed.

Earlier today, Asaib Ahl al-Haq declared establishing a central committee to begin implementing measures to separate itself from PMF formations, citing calls to restrict weapons to state institutions. Yesterday, the Coordination Framework authorized Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali al-Zaidi to take measures “necessary to protect Iraq's interests,” while backing efforts to place weapons exclusively under state authority and separate the PMF from political and partisan structures.

The move follows last week's decision by Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr to dissolve links between his Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM-Sadrist) and its Saraya al-Salam armed wing, placing the force under state authority.

Read more: US vetoes armed faction participation in Iraq’s new government