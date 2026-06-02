Escalation in southern Lebanon eases

Shafaq News- Beirut

The pace of military activity in southern Lebanon eased on Tuesday compared with previous days, with Hezbollah announcing four operations while Israeli warplanes carried out a limited number of airstrikes.

Israeli aircraft targeted several villages in the Nabatieh district, while Hezbollah said its attacks were carried out “in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and the killing of Lebanese civilians.”

According to the group, the operations were concentrated in Zawtar al-Sharqiya, where it targeted three Israeli Namer armored vehicles with attack drones. Hezbollah also claimed it detonated explosive devices and destroyed a Merkava tank in Hadatha, affirming that Israeli forces subsequently withdrew from the area toward Rshaf.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry stated that the overall toll from the Israeli escalation since March 2, 2026, had risen to 3,468 dead and 10,577 wounded. The ministry also announced that the death toll from an Israeli strike near Jabal Amel Hospital had reached four, with 127 others injured, including 37 medical staff members. World Health Organization representative in Lebanon, Abdel Nasser Abu Bakr, said the organization had documented 190 Israeli attacks on healthcare services in Lebanon over the past three months.

On the diplomatic front, the US State Department is hosting a new round of talks between Lebanon and Israel. The discussions are the first following the US President Donald Trump announcment of a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.