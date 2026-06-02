US Rubio reports progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday shared optimism about the potential for a resumption in nuclear talks with Iran, adding that Iranians have agreed to negotiate on nuclear points that they had not been willing to address in the past.

In his first public testimony sincethe Iran warbegan, he said there is no guarantee that ultimately the negotiations will lead to an “acceptable deal”, explaining that these negotiations have been made difficult “by the instability of Iran’s leadership.”

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran's negotiating team will suspend indirect message exchanges with the United States through intermediaries, a decision Tehran linked directly to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.