Iran war could last several weeks, US Rubio told Arab counterparts

Shafaq News- Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Washington’s objective is not to change the Iranian regime, but seeks different leadership in the country, Axios reported on Friday citing sources.

Rubio made the remarks during discussions with Arab foreign ministers, emphasizing that US operations are currently focused on Iran’s missile launch platforms, adding that it will last several weeks.

According to Axios, Rubio confirmed that there is no ongoing dialogue between Washington and Tehran, warning, “any negotiations at this stage could undermine military objectives.”

US President ‌Donald Trump stated that there would be no​ deal struck with ​Iran except "unconditional surrender." Posting on Truth Social, he added, "After that, and the​ selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of ​our wonderful and very ​brave allies and partners, will work ‌tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction.”

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed that several countries have began mediation initiatives to contain the US-Israeli war on Iran, noting that Tehran supports efforts aimed at achieving “lasting peace.” In a statement, Pezeshkian pointed out that Iranians “have no hesitation in defending the nation's dignity and sovereignty.” Mediation, he added, should address those he accused of igniting the conflict and underestimating the Iranian people.