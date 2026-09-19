Shafaq News- Khanaqin

Iraqi Candidate Master Ali Ehsan Aryan held US Grandmaster Levon Aronian to a draw in the opening round of the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, securing Iraq’s only half-point against the United States.

Aryan, rated 2163, drew the 2725-rated Aronian on board three on September 16 as the United States defeated Iraq 3.5-0.5. Official tournament records list the pairing and result, while US Chess highlighted Aryan’s draw against the higher-rated grandmaster.

Aryan is from Khanaqin and is studying in Al-Sulaymaniyah. He began playing chess in childhood under his father’s guidance before competing in local and international tournaments.

Iraq entered five players in the Olympiad’s Open section and five in the Women’s section. Iraqi Central Chess Federation member Pishtiwan Sheikh Ahmed told Kurdish Globe before the tournament that seven of the 10 players representing Iraq are Kurdish.

The 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad is being held in Samarkand from September 15 to 27, with the Open and Women’s competitions played over 11 rounds.