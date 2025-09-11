Erbil hosts international chess championship

Shafaq News – Erbil

A three days international chess tournament kicked off on Thursday in Erbil, drawing over 150 players from more than five countries.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the event has attracted strong interest from both athletes and chess enthusiasts. The opening ceremony featured a notable presence of local and international players, many of whom expressed high hopes for strong performances.

Erbil Governorate stated that hosting the tournament reflects the "growing popularity of chess in both Kurdistan and Iraq," adding that the event also boosts the city’s standing on the international sports map by attracting players from abroad and offering a high-level competitive environment.